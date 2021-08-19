P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of P&F Industries stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. P&F Industries has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIN. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in P&F Industries by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in P&F Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of P&F Industries by 45.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

