Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.