350 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rogers by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,549 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,893,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rogers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $198.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.64. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $207.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

