Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,724,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMC opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

