2,517 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 735.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

Shares of BP opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.68. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -76.33%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

