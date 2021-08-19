Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.610-$1.830 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.61-1.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.58.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

