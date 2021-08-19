Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 million.

CODX stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $288.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of -3.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

