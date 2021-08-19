GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.60 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. GDS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88. GDS has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

