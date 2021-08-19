Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 1,240 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,860. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $134.39 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

