Whittier Trust Co. Buys 217 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 300.0% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $139.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.03. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

