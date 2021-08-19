Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

