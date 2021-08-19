Joseph Marushack Purchases 268 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Joseph Marushack acquired 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $11,036.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,150.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Marushack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Joseph Marushack purchased 100 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,343.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

