Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CAO Christopher Towers Buys 2,750 Shares

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CAO Christopher Towers acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $10,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

