Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $619.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 356,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 104,777 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 138.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 108.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

