Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 28th

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

