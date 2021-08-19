Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 28th

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.
Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12.
A number of research firms recently commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
