Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Ryder System has raised its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of R opened at $75.72 on Thursday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

