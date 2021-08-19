NortonLifeLock Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

NortonLifeLock has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

