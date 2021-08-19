Research Analysts Set Expectations for SWK Holdings Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SWK in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. SWK has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $228.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.00. SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SWK by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in SWK by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SWK by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

