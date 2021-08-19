G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Up 20.1% in July

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,000. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $581.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.22.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. On average, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

