Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Up 19.9% in July

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,040,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 10,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Wipro stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 35.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 11.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Wipro by 63.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after buying an additional 811,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,177,000 after buying an additional 655,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

