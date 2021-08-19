Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Up 19.9% in July

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,040,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 10,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Wipro stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.01.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.
About Wipro
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
