Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.14). Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.63) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $740,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $166,636.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,295.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,270. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

