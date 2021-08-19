Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $743,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

