Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Conformis posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conformis by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $264.06 million, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.