Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%.

GBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,006,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 70,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

