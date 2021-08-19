Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 473.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.19. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

