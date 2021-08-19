Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,973,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 459,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the period.

Shares of FV stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99.

