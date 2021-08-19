North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,789 MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 491.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $82.08.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

