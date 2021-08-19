North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,755,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,416,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

