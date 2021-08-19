Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $209.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

