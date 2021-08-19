Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 24,100 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 698.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 135,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 731.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 343,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 492,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIPX opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

