Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 2,561.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 103,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,703 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson acquired 57,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

APTO stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $218.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Aptose Biosciences Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.