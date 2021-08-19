VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.05% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.17. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $67.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

