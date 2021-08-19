Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 461 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 281.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $312.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $320.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.