Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 768 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $30,909,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $29,171,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,731,000 after acquiring an additional 169,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

NYSE AWK opened at $179.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $181.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

