Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 632,417 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after acquiring an additional 439,225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7,784.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,335,000 after acquiring an additional 360,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $163.66 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $168.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

