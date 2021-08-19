Huntington National Bank Buys 16,887 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 97.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after purchasing an additional 274,438 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,638,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,054,000 after acquiring an additional 405,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after acquiring an additional 162,620 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.