Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,033,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,113 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $2,303,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $1,567,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 12,311.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

EPP opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.