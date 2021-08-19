Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Raised to “Hold” at Stifel Firstegy

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

PMT opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31. Perpetual Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63. The firm has a market cap of C$21.59 million and a P/E ratio of 0.72.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.