Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BST. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of BST stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

