Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,224. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

