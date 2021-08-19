Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 51 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Pool by 2.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $476.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total value of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $894,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $25,591,830 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

