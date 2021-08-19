IFP Advisors Inc Has $147,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,142,000 after acquiring an additional 232,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,898 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after acquiring an additional 140,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock worth $3,074,386. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

