Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of Arrow Electronics worth $23,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.35 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

