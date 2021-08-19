Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $7,615,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lyft by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,830 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Lyft by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 32,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

