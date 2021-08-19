eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,519 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in eBay by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in eBay by 5.1% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.