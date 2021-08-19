Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

NYSE:ITW opened at $229.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

