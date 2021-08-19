CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Buys $18,250.00 in Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Mickey Kim purchased 1,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,114.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mickey Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Mickey Kim acquired 1,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.

Shares of CAPL opened at $17.42 on Thursday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.