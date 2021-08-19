Stephen M. Bianchi Acquires 1,200 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Stephen M. Bianchi bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $16,884.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen M. Bianchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Stephen M. Bianchi acquired 600 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $8,304.00.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

