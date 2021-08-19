Brendan Ohalloran Purchases 500 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Brendan Ohalloran bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $14,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $405.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 24.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

