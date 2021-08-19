Insider Buying: CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Purchases 625 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Mudit K. Jain acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $12,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CVRX opened at $19.11 on Thursday. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $7,288,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $66,384,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $97,876,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

CVRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

